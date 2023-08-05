NEWS

Leaked audio: Omisore’s enemies made me frame him — Funmilayo Omisore

Following a viral audio indicting former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, his sister, Funmilayo Omisore, on Saturday, declared that political enemies of the former scribe instigated her to frame her brother.

An audio had gone viral where a female member of the Omisore family was heard accusing Senator Omisore of allegedly misappropriating funds meant for the 2022 governorship election in Osun State and not assisting any family member while he was the APC scribe.

Members of the Omisore, however, converged in Lagos, yesterday, to wade into the matter.

The family, led by Pa Folarin and Ipoola Omisore, said it has resolved the matter.

Speaking at a press conference to clear Senator Iyiola’s name, Mrs Funmilayo, yesterday, said she has no reason to accuse the former lawmaker of wrongdoing.

She also begged for forgiveness from those mentioned in audio.

She said: “That the political enemies of Iyiola were the ones that made me frame all that I said.

“I never had any issue with Iyiola before now. I seek forgiveness from Senator Iyiola Omisore who is my good brother and also apologise to all those I mentioned like Chief Akinyelure, Chief Bisi Akande and President Bola Tinubu.

I also apologise to the entire Omisore family.”

We accept her apologies — Omisore family

Also speaking, president of the Omisore dynasty, Mr Ipoola Omisore said: “She has apologised and we accept her apologies in good faith. Iyiola Omisore is a star of the family.”

On his part, the head of the Omisore family, Pa Folarin Omisore, said: “We came all the way from Ile-Ife to sort out this matter when we heard that someone was trying to cast aspersion on the star of the family. Thank God we’ve been able to sort things out.”

Source : Vanguard

