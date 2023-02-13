This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Leaked Audio: Labour Party Supporters Allegedly Plan Counter Attack Against Opposition

Labour Party Supporters Attacked, Cars Destroyed As Peter Obi’s Presidential Rally Holds In Lagos

In a leaked audio recording from a Twitter account, the political group claiming to be a member of the LP were heard discussing how to gather weapons and ammunition to defend themselves at a campaign rally at an unidentified site.

There are enough “machines, groundnut,” said one of the people in the area (referring to gun and bullets). Another is also heard accusing them of keeping their whole plans hidden from the public.

Check out the stolen Twitter space record that SaharaReporters shared below.

Recall that on Saturday, Peter Obi’s Labour Party (LP) supporters were accosted, physically assaulted, and harassed as they traveled to a campaign gathering in Lagos.

Following the scheduled presidential event at Tafewa Belawa Square in Lagos, according to Vanguard, the former Anambra governor’s supporters marched around main city streets in support of him.

Before assembling at various sites throughout the cities, Obi’s supporters marched in unison to the stadium for the gathering.

However, social media went viral with footage showing some Labour party supporters being harassed, attacked, and having their vehicles smashed by thugs while wearing party regalia.

While other fans suffered injuries of varying severity, several of the supporters had their garments torn to pieces.

Content created and supplied by: Abuunusaybah39 (via 50minds

News )

#Leaked #Audio #Labour #Party #Supporters #Allegedly #Plan #Counter #Attack #OppositionLeaked Audio: Labour Party Supporters Allegedly Plan Counter Attack Against Opposition Publish on 2023-02-13 12:04:09