Leaked Audio: Benjamin Hundeyin Reacts As APC Chieftain threaten Lagos Residents to Vote For Tinubu

The Lagos State Police Command, through its spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, recently reacted to incessant calls for intervention over a now-viral audio where a chieftain from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos threatened to take the source of livelihood for the residents in Eti-Osa Local Government Area (LGA) if they refused to vote for the standard bearer of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the forthcoming presidential elections.

This reaction comes days after several Nigerians, including a well-known researcher and investigative journalist, Mr. David Hundeyin, posted an audio clip, followed by a video clip, to solidify their allegation that Hon. Idowu Badru, the current secretary of Eti Osa LGA and former councillor of Gbara community, was imposing the APC presidential candidate on the residents of the locality and threatening severe sanctions on their businesses if they failed to comply with his directive.

Speaking about the incessant calls a post on Twitter, SP Hundeyin explained that the Lagos Police don’t work with rumour or gossip but rather with tentative information. He added that a forensic investigation into the audio and video clips was already underway.

His tweet reads, “We work with facts, not emotions, hearsay, rumor, or gossip.” Everyone screamed it was a baale. Our painstaking investigation suggested it was the Council Secretary. We already sent out an invitation (even before a video emerged). He is expected at the state headquarters today (Wednesday, February 15, 2023).

