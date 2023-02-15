NEWS

Leaked Audio: Benjamin Hundeyin Reacts As APC Chieftain threaten Lagos Residents to Vote For APC

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 8 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Leaked Audio: Benjamin Hundeyin Reacts As APC Chieftain threaten Lagos Residents to Vote For APC

Over the weekend, an audio clip of a man went viral threatening residents to vote for the All Progressives Congress. The audio clip recorded by a yet-to-identified people caught the attention of people online and the police after the man was heard saying when people are voting, they should snap the party and if they do not see APC, they are in trouble.

That made Reuben Abati say the community in the video has already been identified to be Igbara in Eti Osa local government and the police men in Lagos State are saying they do not know where the community is. Reuben Abati went on to say the man in the audio clip is described as the Baale of the area and another, as Estate Chief and with that, common sense should suggest that the police should not waste time to pick them up after all, the person and community have been identified.

Replying to that statement from Reuben Abati, the Lagos PRO Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin replied, saying

We work with facts, not emotions, hearsay, rumour or gossip. 

Everyone screamed it was a Baale. Our painstaking investigation suggested it was the Council Secretary. 

We already sent out an invitation (even before a video emerged). He is expected at the State Headquarters today

﻿

Drop your comments below 

Content created and supplied by: TeamAnonymous (via 50minds
News )

#Leaked #Audio #Benjamin #Hundeyin #Reacts #APC #Chieftain #threaten #Lagos #Residents #Vote #APCLeaked Audio: Benjamin Hundeyin Reacts As APC Chieftain threaten Lagos Residents to Vote For APC Publish on 2023-02-15 08:55:14



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 8 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

“Let’s avoid protest and focus on the election” – Shehu Sani’s statement sparks reactions online.

3 mins ago

BAT winning in Lagos will be very difficult because PO and Atiku will be sharing the vote- Momodu

8 mins ago

Reactions As Lady Allegedly Uses ‘Eba’ To Mould Face Statue Of LP Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi

11 mins ago

Crisis: Okowa Reacts As Angry Protesters Burn Down ATM Gallery Over Scarcity of New Naira Notes

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button