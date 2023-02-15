This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Leaked Audio: Benjamin Hundeyin Reacts As APC Chieftain threaten Lagos Residents to Vote For APC

Over the weekend, an audio clip of a man went viral threatening residents to vote for the All Progressives Congress. The audio clip recorded by a yet-to-identified people caught the attention of people online and the police after the man was heard saying when people are voting, they should snap the party and if they do not see APC, they are in trouble.

That made Reuben Abati say the community in the video has already been identified to be Igbara in Eti Osa local government and the police men in Lagos State are saying they do not know where the community is. Reuben Abati went on to say the man in the audio clip is described as the Baale of the area and another, as Estate Chief and with that, common sense should suggest that the police should not waste time to pick them up after all, the person and community have been identified.

Replying to that statement from Reuben Abati, the Lagos PRO Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin replied, saying

We work with facts, not emotions, hearsay, rumour or gossip.

Everyone screamed it was a Baale. Our painstaking investigation suggested it was the Council Secretary.

We already sent out an invitation (even before a video emerged). He is expected at the State Headquarters today

