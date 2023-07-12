Leaders of PDP should put their house in order, because the Wike I know might leave the PDP- Fayose

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, expressed his views on the possibility of the former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, leaving the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during a televised interview. Fayose urged the leaders of the PDP to take immediate action to stabilize the party in case Wike decides to depart.

Fayose also stated that there would be no issue if Nyesom Wike, a respected figure, serves in a prominent position within the Nigerian government. He mentioned that if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu were to extend an invitation for Wike to become a minister, it wouldn’t negatively impact anyone. In his opinion, Wike possesses the necessary qualifications to serve Nigeria effectively.

Drawing a historical parallel, Fayose referred to the period of General Sani Abacha’s regime when five members of Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural group, joined the Abacha government. He highlighted that this action was deemed acceptable at the time and questioned whether Nigeria was meant to be governed solely for the benefit of one individual. Fayose emphasized his desire for Wike to hold a cabinet position, reiterating his belief in Wike’s capabilities and potential contributions to Nigeria.

Fayose’s assertions were centered around the belief that Nyesom Wike might consider leaving the PDP. He stressed the urgency for the leaders of the PDP to address any internal issues and organize their party effectively, recognizing the importance of Wike’s potential departure.

