‘Leader, Brother, Legend, it has been a joy to play by your side’ – Son bids Harry Kane farewell

Few moments ago, South Korea Forward, Son Heung Min took to social media to bid Harry Kane farewell after he completed his much anticipated move to Bayern Munich.

Recall that few hours ago, 30 year Old England International, Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee reported to be around 120 million euros and Son Heung Min has taken to social media to pen down an emotional note.

In a post shared on his Official Instagram Page today being Saturday the 12th day of August, 2023 Son stated that was a joy to play alongside Kane right from day one.

The South Korea Forward also revealed that they had so many amazing games together aswell as beautiful memories that will stuck with him forever. Son further went ahead to thank the England International for everything he did for him, for Tottenham Hotspur and also for the fans.

“In his Words”

“Leader, Brother, Legend. Since day one, it has been a joy to play by your side. So many memories, amazing games and incredible goals together. Harry Thank you for everything you have given to me, to our club, and to our fans, wish you nothing but the best”, Son wrote and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

Harry Kane and Son Heung Min are one of the most deadliest duo to ever play in the English Premier League and we will greatly miss seeing them playing together for Tottenham Hotspur. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

