Lawmakers’ huge salaries is unconstitutional, immoral – Obasanjo fumes

On Monday, former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo expressed his dissatisfaction with the salary that are given to members of the National Assembly. The former president pointed out that the wages earned by the members were not based on the recommendations of the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission. He also expressed his dismay at the fact that the majority of people who were tasked with making the Nigerian constitution operative were instead the ones undermining the democracy in the country, according to PUNCH.

During a lecture titled ” The future of constitutional democracy in Nigeria: Imperative of a new constitutional order, ” which was delivered in Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, and others, the former president of Nigeria gave his remarks. It was a part of the activities that marked the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), being called to the bar of the Nigerian Supreme Court.

Obasanjo stated that citizens were supposed to take pleasure in democracy, which, in his opinion, could only be improved if the various stakeholders in the system respected and implemented the constitution in its entirety. He was quoted as saying that ” Democracy doesn’ t mean anything to any man who is hungry, whose life is in danger, or whose property is being destroyed. “

In conclusion, A jubilant Afe Babalola (SAN), who expressed gratitude to the dignitaries present at the occasion, friends, and family members, reiterating that the constitution of 1999 could not produce good governance in the country because of its flaws, which he said could only be remedied by coming up with a new constitution for the country, said that the occasion was an opportunity for him to express his gratitude to those people.

