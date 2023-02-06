This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lawan VS Machina: Supreme Court sets to deliver judgement

Nigeria’s Supreme Court is set to rule in the legal dispute over APC senatorial ticket for Yobe North.

The All Progressive Congress is opposing the nomination of Bashir Machina as the party’s candidate for the Northern Yobe Senate District.

The party insists that Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan is Yobe North’s honest senatorial candidate for the upcoming general election.

At the final appeal hearing, party attorney Sepiribo Peters argued that the May 28 primaries last year produced Machina violated the 2022 Elections Act.

Peters argued that Manga Danjuma who conducted the said primaries was not nominated by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

He told the court that the APC had cancelled the preliminary probe because of irregularities discovered during its implementation. He argued that another primaries to be held on June 9 was led by the APC NWC and that Lawan was presented as the party’s authentic candidate.

Machina’s lawyer, Sarafa Yusuf, however, urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal as unfounded because the Senate president had not objected to the lawsuits filed by subordinates.

He also pointed out that Manga, who led the primaries where Machina emerged, was a member of the committee appointed by the NWC to conduct the exercise.

The APC approached the Abuja Court of Appeal to request a reversal of the lower court’s ruling declaring Machina to be the APC’s candidate for Yobe North, but Judge Monica Dongban-Mensem, President of the Court, took the lead.

