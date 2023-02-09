Lawan/Machina: Supreme Court Ruling Surprised Me – Ozekhome

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A constitutional lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has said that the recent Supreme Court judgement that affirmed Senate President Ahmed Lawan as the All Progressives Congress senatorial candidate for Yobe North surprised him.

Dailytrust paper reports that; Ozekhome stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

“That judgement with great respect came as a surprise to me,” he remarked. As a constitutional lawyer, what I try to do is talk about things objectively because if you talk about things because you prefer one person or one political party, by the time those people or parties are gone, you can find yourself influenced by the genie you let out of the bottle.

Election law is unambiguous. Look at paragraphs 83 and 84. For instance, if a candidate passes away, the political party may nominate another candidate and hold new primary elections. similarly to how a candidate may opt to resign. A political party’s only option is to organise additional primaries.

“With regard to the dispute between Machina and Lawan, Lawan ran for president in the APC’s primary elections. He lost the race. In the event that Machina had voluntarily withdrew in accordance with Section 33 of the electoral legislation, a new primary will be held within 14 days.

But according to information that is in the public domain, Ahmad Lawan, the president of the Senate, was named the party’s candidate, not Machina, who had already won the APC’s presidential primary in Abuja.

“The issue is when did APC inform INEC that they would be holding a second primary? Did Machina, who had already won the election, claim he had resigned? Two obas cannot coexist in the same palace.

Saan1 (

)