Lawan Didn’t Obtain Senatorial Form, Supreme Court Judgement Was Daylight Robbery –Machina’s Camp

Following a decision by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Bashir Machina just lost his bid for the Yobe North senatorial seat to Ahmad Lawan, the president of the Nigerian Senate.

Although the decision has drawn mixed comments, Bashir Machina’s camp recently dubbed it a dailylight robbery because it feels Ahmad Lawan did not compete in any primary polls to become the region’s Senate candidate.

According to the Sahara Reporters News, In a phone interview with Punch News, Nura Audu, the Yobe North Zonal Social Media Coordinator and Deputy Campaign Coordinator for the Bashir Machina campaign, claimed that the Supreme Court’s ruling had robbed Machina of the opportunity to run for office.

He said that Ahmad Lawan was unable to participate in the APC Primary election, let alone win it, since he was unable to secure or complete a senatorial application.

“The Supreme Court judgment was a daylight theft, and very regrettable in the political history of Nigeria,” he remarked, using his own words. Anxiety is strong right now since Ahmed Lawan failed to secure and complete a senatorial aspiration form or participate in the primary elections. Muslims who believe in destiny will wait to hear what their leader has to say before acting.

