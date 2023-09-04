Lauretta Onochie speaks after her cousin and his wife attempted to take over her house in London

In a recent news report by Sahara Reporters, it was revealed that Lauretta Onochie, the former Chairperson of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has spoken out about a property dispute in London. Onochie clarified that the house in question, which has been featured in viral videos, is indeed her own, not belonging to her cousin.

She went on to explain that a disagreement arose between her and her cousin, Victor Ashiedu Fejokwu, along with his wife, Ruth Emereze. Initially, she had welcomed them into the property to offer assistance, but tensions escalated when they attempted to take control of the London property.

It was reported that Onochie encountered difficulties when she sought accommodation with her cousin in Barking Town in East London, England, but was eventually rejected and forced to leave the house.

After being removed from the NDDC board by President Bola Tinubu, Onochie reportedly relocated to the UK.

In one of the videos circulating online, it was reported that there was an incident involving Onochie, and her cousin’s daughter which relates to the allocation of a room within the house.

In an official statement posted on her X handle, Onochie asserted her ownership of the property and her efforts to reclaim it from her cousin.

She explained that her cousin, Victor Ashiedu Fejokwu, and his wife, Ruth Emereze, were in dire situation, being essentially homeless at that time, and out of compassion, she generously offered them shelter in her own residence. However, about a year ago, as she prepared to return and continue accommodating them, they inexplicably cut off contact, blocked her phone number, and denied her access to her mail. This unfortunate situation caused her to miss several important appointments. Despite being the rightful owner of the property, she attempted to gain entry on two separate occasions, only to find that they had installed additional locks and barricaded the door from the inside, refusing her access.

Onochie said, “They stopped contributing to the rent when they both had jobs, preferring to host lavish parties. At some point before they stopped completely, my sister, Queenesther Nwaise helped to settle many months of rent. My immediate family too, helped. I tried again for the last time. When I knocked, his wife sneaked from the garden into the house, to bolt the front door against me. Miraculously, She forgot to lock the garden door through where she sneaked into the house. I got access to the house through that door. She called in an IPOB thug and a young lady.”

As the situation escalated, Onochie involved the police, who instructed her cousin and his wife to vacate the premises unless she continued to provide shelter for them. The individual causing trouble fled before the police arrived, while another briefly occupied her bed, but that issue was resolved.

Consequently, two days later, they left the property in a rather disgraceful manner, after Onochie stood her ground in the face of their pleas to remain.

