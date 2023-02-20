NEWS

Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Alleged Report That EFCC Raided The House Of Bola Tinubu.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours ago, while sharing her official Twitter page, a well known Nigerian curator, eductor, and Personal Assistant to the Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has come out to react following reports that the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, raided the home of the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu and recovered over N400 billion.

Recently, according to reports making rounds on different social media platform, it was alleged that the operatives of the EFCC raided the home of the former Senator who represented the good people of Lagos West during the Third Republic, Bola Tinubu, and recoverd N400 billion.

However, the EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwunaren, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, noted that the claim of raiding the home of Bola Tinubu buy the commission was not true, urging Nigerians to disregard such information.

One of the few people who reacted to this information was Lauretta Onochie.

While sharing on her official Twitter page, Lauretta Onochie noted that those who have nothing to offer the country has resorted to open a deluge of fake news against Bola Tinubu.

See tweet below…

Sunday123 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Naira Redesign: APC Resolves That Buhari Must Make CBN & AGF Respect The S’Court Order- Bayo Onanuga

8 mins ago

“Nobody Should Deny Peter Obi Presidency if He wins, there May be Consequences” –Ohanaeze Ndigbo

9 mins ago

Fashola Tackling Keyamo Shows That The Expected Implosion In APC Has Started – Emmanuel Bello

16 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Oyedepo Tells Nigerians Who To Vote, Tinubu Will Win Presidential Election -Aliyu Wamakko

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button