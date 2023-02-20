Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Alleged Report That EFCC Raided The House Of Bola Tinubu.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours ago, while sharing her official Twitter page, a well known Nigerian curator, eductor, and Personal Assistant to the Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has come out to react following reports that the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, raided the home of the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu and recovered over N400 billion.

Recently, according to reports making rounds on different social media platform, it was alleged that the operatives of the EFCC raided the home of the former Senator who represented the good people of Lagos West during the Third Republic, Bola Tinubu, and recoverd N400 billion.

However, the EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwunaren, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, noted that the claim of raiding the home of Bola Tinubu buy the commission was not true, urging Nigerians to disregard such information.

One of the few people who reacted to this information was Lauretta Onochie.

While sharing on her official Twitter page, Lauretta Onochie noted that those who have nothing to offer the country has resorted to open a deluge of fake news against Bola Tinubu.

