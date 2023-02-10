Latest NPower News For Today Friday, February 10 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Npower has announced that stream 2 candidates should proceed for Npower Biometric immediately. If you’re reading this Npower 2023 news updates, then you should be aware of the latest news on Npower batch c. More reason you should bookmark this page and be checking back very often.

Good day applicants, here are the latest N-Power Batch C news headlines updates for today, Friday, February 10, 2022, on Newsonline Nigeria.

Npower News Today Latest

Current news about Npower has it that batch c candidates are to login to Npower dashboard on www.nasims.gov.ng. This Npower news for today was made known to beneficiaries by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

As you already know, latest news for January 2023 is that Npower stream 2 candidates should visit the portal and begin their biometrics capture. This is very important as it a compulsory verification process for Npower beneficiaries.

News from verified sources has it that salary and stipend payment will be paid in arrears to all beneficiaries that have already been deployed. We will provide more news update on Npower stipend in a later article very soon.

Npower Latest News Updates

Here is the section where we will discuss about Npower Latest News and updates circulating around the internet. The Npower Volunteers Network (NPVN) is one good source of getting information about Npower. When you visit the website, you can read and stay updated on Npower news anytime at all.

Remember, all batch c candidates were asked to login to NASIMS portal and update their profiles, and then there were categorized into stream 1 and stream 2. We have written detailed article about the Npower Stream 2 News here.

How Npower Batch C1 Can Register for NEXIT Loan After Exit

According to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, NEXIT (N-EXIT), also known as the NEXIT loan program, is an exit or transition plan designed to provide training and low-interest loans and grants to the beneficiary Npower if the Npower program ends.

The Ministry is working with the Central Bank of Nigeria to provide loans ranging from N250,000 to N3,000,000 through CBN Intervention Programs such as COVID-19 Covered Line of Credit Loan, AGSMEIS Loan and the Nigerian Loan Scheme such as the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund.

The NEXIT loan will initially target existing beneficiaries of Batches A and B of the Npower program and then transition to beneficiaries of Batch C, according to the ministry.

NPower News: FG Reveals Big Plans For NPower Batch C Beneficiaries

The federal government has said that the Npower batch C stream 1 beneficiaries will be moved to the NEXIT loan program of the scheme.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk said this during her weekly briefing on Wednesday.

She said an effective transition and exit management plan would be made available through the NASIMS Portal for the Batch C Npower Program, allowing beneficiaries to be moved automatically to the NEXIT Loan Program.

In her ministry’s weekly report titled “My Week in Review,” the Minister made this point clear while highlighting the role that the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) platform plays in carrying out the NSIP mandate.

“The Npower programme is a critical component of the FG’s National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) and supports the FG’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty over 10 years. The objective remains to upskill young Nigerians for employment or entrepreneurship.

“The NASIMS platform will help ensure transparency, institutional memory, and dynamic impact assessment of the N-Power cluster, Batch C, thus providing seamless interaction between the programme and beneficiaries.

“The NASIMS platform will also facilitate seamless beneficiary verification, including an efficient transition & exit management plan that will enable beneficiaries to be migrated automatically to the NEXIT Program for POSSIBLE placement & employment opportunities with FG agencies”, Farouk Stated.

NASIMS Begins Posting Of Batch C Stream 2 Beneficiaries

National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS), has begun the official posting of Npower batch C stream 2 beneficiaries to their primary place of assignment.

NASIMS made this known while reacting to beneficiaries’ queries on the Official Npower Facebook handle on Thursday.

The Npower Management advised the Batch C Stream 2 Npower beneficiaries to exercise patience and continue checking the NASIMS Profiles at www.nasims.gov.ng for their Deployment Details, as frequently as possible.

NASIMS had vested the Deployment of the Batch C Stream 2 Npower beneficiaries to Places of Primary Assignment closer to their Residential addresses on the State Focal Persons, while it (NASIMS) uploads the Deployment Details on the NASIMS Portal for the view of the Npower beneficiaries.

NASIMS Commences Npower July Stipend Payment

NASIMS has Commenced Payment of Npower July Stipend to all the beneficiaries of the social investment scheme.

The latest Npower news now is that NASIMS management has activated the payment of the Npower July Stipend to Batch C Stream 1 beneficiaries. NASIMS management has successfully initiated payment of July stipends to Npower Batch C beneficiaries.

This was contained in the statement, which was titled “PAYMENT OF July STIPENDS SUCCESSFULLY INITIATED!,” Read as follows: Payment of July stipends has successfully been initiated this afternoon 16th September 2022, while disbursement and crediting of accounts is expected to commence shortly, we appreciate your patience so far during this moment of delay.

‘

FG Speaks On Commencement of Two Months Npower Stipends Payment

Federal Government has given an update on the commencement of two Month Npower Stipends Payment as it has revealed the reasons for the payment of the delayed stipends.

Recall that beneficiaries of the scheme are entitled to receive 12-month stipends.

Explaining on Monday a source within the office of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development minister Sadiya Farouq explained the reasons for the delay in payment of two monthly stipends given to beneficiaries of its social intervention programme N-Power.

According to the source who claimed anonymity, “The ministry is planning a special package for the stream 1 who may soon be ending their own program.

He also said that there are plans on going for retention of a category N-Power beneficiaries whose contract will expire this month.

