The Ballon d’Or is one of the most prestigious awards in the world of football, and every year, football fans eagerly await the rankings to see who will be crowned the best player in the world. According to Goal.com, here’s the latest Ballon d’Or ranking, and it’s filled with some familiar names and rising stars.

1. Leo Messi: No stranger to the top spot, Messi’s incredible skills and consistency continue to earn him the top honors.

2 Haaland: Erling Haaland has been a sensation with his goal-scoring prowess, and his second-place ranking reflects his meteoric rise in the football world.

3. Mbappe: Kylian Mbappe’s pace and goal-scoring abilities secure him the third spot, and he remains a future superstar of the sport.

4. Vinicius: Vinicius Jr.’s performances for Real Madrid have not gone unnoticed, and he’s ranked fourth, showcasing his potential to become one of the world’s best.

5. De Bruyne: Kevin De Bruyne’s exceptional playmaking skills and consistency have earned him the fifth position, a testament to his importance for Manchester City.

6. Rodri: Rodri’s influence in the midfield for Manchester City has propelled him to the sixth spot, highlighting his importance in Pep Guardiola’s system.

7. Gundogan: Another Manchester City player, Ilkay Gundogan, has made it to the seventh spot, reflecting the team’s collective success and his individual contributions.

9. Osimhen: Victor Osimhen’s performances for Napoli have been impressive, and he’s ranked eighth, indicating his potential to become a football sensation.

8. Julian Alvarez: Julian Alvarez, a rising star from River Plate, takes the ninth spot, showing that South American talent continues to shine on the world stage.

10. Lewandowski: Robert Lewandowski, who had an incredible season with Bayern Munich, rounds off the top ten, demonstrating his goal-scoring prowess.

GeniusInfo (

)