Late President Yaradua’s Son And His Wife Attend Turbaning Ceremony Of Aliyu Atiku [Photos]

According to a report, the son of late Nigeria’s President, Ibrahim Umar Musa Yaradua alongside his beautiful wife Saratu Sodangi Attended the coronation ceremony of Aliyu Atiku Abubakar.

During the ceremony, Mr Yaradua used this great opportunity to congratulate the celebrant and also called on him to continue to promote peace and harmony among various communities in Adamawa State.

Speaking earlier today, He urged the new Turaki to always emulate from his father the former vice president of report, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In his remark, Mr Aliyu thanked and appreciate him for honouring his invitations to take part in this wonderful event.

It will be recall that the occasion received the attendance of many traditional rulers and government officials across the country.

Source: This story was published on the facebook account of Aliyu Atiku Abubakar and other social media platforms.

