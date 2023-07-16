NEWS

Late Balarabe Musa’s son, reveals the reason why people call him ” Iron Bar”

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that Ibrahim Balarabe, who happens to be the first son of the late Balarabe Musa, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has revealed the reason why most people prefer to call him by his nickname, ” Iron Bar ” instead of his real name.

During the interview, Ibrahim Balarabe was asked how he came about the name ‘Iron Bar’ and while he was responding to the question, he said that while he was growing up, he loved to play football and he do play it well. He said that it was during those times he do play football that he was given the name ‘Iron Bar’ by his friends who they both played the football together.

He said, “I was a footballer. I played very well in those days. I played good football.”

