Late Actor Saint Obi’s Ex-Wife, Children Attend Burial in Imo

Alaenyi Ogwa town in Imo State was engulfed in an overwhelming sense of sadness and grief on that tragic Friday as the people and fans of Saint Obi gathered to bid their final farewell. It was believed that his marital difficulties with his ex-wife contributed to his untimely demise.

On the sad Friday of August 18, 2023, the talented Nigerian actor Obinna Nwafor found his eternal resting place in his beloved hometown of Alaenyi Ogwa, located in Imo State.

Videos circulating on the internet captured the moment when his body arrived, accompanied by a group of individuals making their way into the venue.

Catholic priests led the ceremony, offering prayers for his soul to find everlasting peace. His ex-wife, who had been under intense scrutiny for her alleged role in driving him into depression, was seen dressed in white attire, accompanied by their children, as they watched his body being gently laid to rest.

This solemn occasion took place a week after numerous Nollywood stars paid their respects to him at a candlelight service in Lagos. The procession started at the Oriental Hotel and concluded at the Civic Center on Ozumba Mbadiwe Street in Victoria Island.

Obinna Nwafor passed away at the age of 57 in Plateau State at his sibling’s residence on 13 Metropolitan Street in Tudun Wada, Jos. He had been battling a prolonged illness, seeking treatment at hospitals for several months before his demise.

The actor made his mark in the industry in 1996 after starring in a commercial for Peugeot on NTA. He went on to grace the screen with his talent in over 100 movies.

Born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Obinna Nwafor’s family later relocated to Jos, where he received his early education. Having studied theater arts at the University of Jos, he earned various nicknames, such as Saint of the Moviedom and James Bond of Nollywood.

