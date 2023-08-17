LASU students, two others die in Ogun road crash

Tragedy struck as a fatal accident on the Sagamu-Benin highway claimed the lives of three individuals, including a 26-year-old student from Lagos State University (LASU), Ademola Ayinla Timothy, and two others. The collision involved three vehicles: a Lexus SUV bearing the license plate BDG 979 HD, a Geon truck registered as LAR 730 XB, and a Toyota Sienna car.

The incident occurred at around 6:45 am near the Babcock University junction along the expressway. Ogun State Police Command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the unfortunate occurrence, attributing the crash to reckless driving by the operator of the Lexus vehicle.

According to Odutola, the driver of the Lexus car was reportedly operating the vehicle in a reckless manner, resulting in a collision with the moving truck. The impact caused the Lexus to somersault. As a consequence, the Toyota Sienna also collided with the overturned Lexus, leading to it being trapped alongside its occupants.

Rescue efforts were initiated promptly, with Ademola Ayinla Timothy being extricated from the wreckage and rushed to a medical facility. Regrettably, despite the efforts, he did not survive the injuries sustained in the accident. Following the incident, all the affected vehicles were cleared and transported to the police station.

This unfortunate incident serves as a somber reminder of the risks associated with irresponsible driving behavior and the severe consequences it can have on the lives of individuals involved and their loved ones.

