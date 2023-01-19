Last Rally For The South West -Atiku Abubakar Says In Oyo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to his just concluded campaign rally in Oyo state, where he pointed out that it is the last rally for him in the south western region ahead of the presidential race next month.

The former vice president noted that from the outcome of the rally, it seems right to say that they saved the best for the last, as he stressed that he was totally impressed with the level of supporters that turned out for the rally.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP who expressed satisfaction over such a turnout stressed that when he eventually becomes victorious after the polls, he will certainly reward them with a good leadership.

Speaking further, Atiku who urged them to exercise their rights at the polls further added that his quest was to recover Nigeria.

In his words… “Keeping Oyo as the last rally for the Southwest is saving the best for the last. The turnout was simply amazing! I cannot thank our supporters enough for their passion and enthusiasm. I implore you to go to the polling booths with the zeal to Recover Nigeria”

