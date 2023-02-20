Last Friday, A Northern Governor Changed 1.6bn Naira Notes To Niger Republic Currency – Mahdi Shehu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the debate on the contentious naira redesign/cash swap policy initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) continues to rage on in the country’s political space ahead of the general elections, prominent northern activist and public affairs analyst, Dr. Shehu Mahdi has come out to reveal the latest antics being deployed by public officeholders in his region to buy votes in the upcoming polls.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television (AIT) on Monday, Mahdi alleged that as of last week Friday, a northern governor gave an order for the sum of six billion naira to be appropriated from one of the state local government accounts, adding that a large chunk of the money was changed into the ‘CFA Franc’ which is the official currency of the neighboring Niger Republic.

He said; “There is a governor, who, just last Friday, approved the sum of 6.4 billion naira to be removed from a joint local government account in his state. To buy what? To buy five hundred thousand bags of 5kg packaged rice, and five hundred thousand clothing materials (wrappers). They are also buying 500,000 packs of bathing soap, 32 trucks of NPK fertilizer, and 32 trucks of Uria fertilizer.

He then went on to buy Nigerien CFA currency at the value of 1.6 billion naira. All for what? To buy votes. The exact same thing that the President was trying to get rid of. We are talking about one of these northern states that share a border with the Niger Republic. This is not speculation because I have my sources and this happened just last week Friday.”

