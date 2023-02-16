Large turn out as Peter Obi visits Imo state

Channels Television on it’s official Facebook page reports that Peter Obi has maintained his stance that Nigeria’s problem has to do with leadership and corruption as he said that those two problems are the cause of Nigeria’s underdevelopment adding that he would provide Nigerians with a purposeful leadership if he is elected as President. Peter Obi disclosed this during a town hall meeting which he held in Owerri. He vowed that if elected, he would tackle corruption regardless of what form it is.

Prior to the meeting, he visited some major markets in the state so that he can woo voters. He visited the Ogboshishi Timber Market, the relief food market and the Alaba Spare Parts Market. To the traders who came out to show their support, he promised them economic stability if elected. With less than 10 days to the 2023 February 25th Presidential election, Presidential candidates have continued to woo their voters with promises. The LP chieftains who accompanied Obi expressed confidence that Obi was ready to battle other Presidential candidates in the election and that he would come out victorious.

