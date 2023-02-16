Large Crowd As Labour Party Candidate, Peter Obi Arrived The Relief Market Owerri In Imo State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, pictures from social media have captured the moment a large crowd of supporters welcomes His Excellency the president of the Labour Party, Peter Obi to the Relief Market in Owerri in Imo state.

The former executive governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi was in Imo State for his presidential campaign road show ahead of the 2023 general election.

The pictures of his visits to Imo state was posted on the official Twitter handle of Peter Obi.

While sharing the picture on social media, he states that “I just arrived at the Relief Market Owerri to an awesome reception.

His visit to Owerri, Imo state is coming some days after he visited the Commercial and industrial city of Nnewi in Anambra State with the members of his presidential campaign team.

Below are the pictures of the large crowd at the Relief Market Owerri in Imo State.

oLatest (

)