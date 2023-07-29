Landlords Keep Increasing House Rent Fees, Government Should Ban Them From Further Increment” – Kehinde Adams

Yoruba movie actor, Kehinde Adams, has used his new Instagram post to lament the rate at which Lagos house owners have been increasing house rent fees while also calling on the government to take actions to protect the citizens. He took to his Instagram page to share the video, where he stated that landlords keep increasing house rent fees, saying that the government should ban them from further increments.

He disclosed that he has observed that every time the government decides to rehabilitate the roads to make them motorable, the landlords also come up with increased house rent fees. He urged the government to order them to bring down the rent fees, saying that they were becoming unaffordable.

In the statement he made in the video, he said, “Landlords keep increasing house rent fees, government should ban them from further increments.” I have come to realize that every time the government rehabilitates a new road, the landlords always increase the house rent fees. The government should please order them to reduce the amount of house rent fees because it is becoming unaffordable now.”

The actor has established himself as a well-known figure among his fans on social media, thanks to his talent, which has helped him achieve more fame in recent times.

