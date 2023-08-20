Land dispute: 22 feared kidnapped in An’Ibom

In an article from Vanguard on August 20, 2023, tensions have escalated over a land dispute in Akwa Ibom state, Nigeria, with allegations of the kidnap of 22 indigenes from Eket and Esit Eket Local Government Areas (LGAs). The disputed territory is the Akoiyak area, also known as Stubbs Creek Forest.

The Ekid People’s Union (EPU), which represents the socio-cultural leadership of Eket and Esit Eket people, has accused their Ibeno neighbors of orchestrating the alleged abductions. The EPU claims that Ibeno people have repeatedly invaded Ekid land in the Stubbs Creek area, tortured Ekid citizens, and abducted them. They view these actions as provocative and are considering reprisals.

Dr. Samuel Udonsak, President-General of the EPU, expressed concern over the ongoing conflict. He cited incidents of previous attacks and confrontations, including encroachments on land and demands for royalty payments. He mentioned that Ekid people have attempted to address the matter peacefully, but the attacks persist.

Mr. Diamond Akpanika, spokesperson for Ibeno, denied the allegations made by the EPU. He stated that the Ibeno community is committed to maintaining peace and order in the state.

The dispute over the ownership of the Akoiyak territory has led to increased tensions between the Eket and Esit Eket communities and the Ibeno community. The accusations of abduction and violence add a new layer to the ongoing conflict, raising concerns about potential further escalation.

The situation highlights the challenges and complexities of land disputes in Nigeria and underscores the importance of peaceful resolution and dialogue to prevent further conflicts.

