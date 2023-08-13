Lamidi Apapa: I Was Shamed By Peter Obi For Saying He Didn’t Know Me.

As per a report from the Independent Online paper, Lamidi Apapa, the factional national chairman of the Labour Party, expressed feeling embarrassed by Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate’s statement of not recognizing him. This was because Lamidi Apapa had led the team that hosted Peter Obi in Edo and Asaba. Lamidi Apapa made these remarks in Lagos, during the inauguration of a 24-member state executive committee, presided over by Hon. Adesoyin Olumide.

Speaking to the members of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Lamidi Apapa, a prominent figure within the party, assured them that they needn’t be concerned, as his faction is currently prevailing in legal proceedings, against the opposing faction led by Julius Abure. He asserted that, he has emerged victorious in all court cases related to off-cycle elections across Nigeria. Lamidi Apapa went on to label those who oppose his leadership in the Labour Party as dishonest individuals, emphasizing his desire for this truth to be recognized worldwide.

In his words he asserted that, “I was shamed by Peter Obi, when he said he didn’t know me. I led the team that hosted him in Edo and Asaba. I was in the team that received him in Ekiti state. Despite the illegality carried out by Abure, our principal said that Abure is our man. So there is no going back, Abure must go”.

