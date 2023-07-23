Lamidi Apapa did say that his battle is not against the candidacy of Peter Obi-Chris Nwaokobia

Chris Nwaokobia, Convener, CountryFirst Movement, said that Lamidi Apapa once said that his battle is not against candidacy of Peter Obi

Chris Nwaokobia made the statement in an interview with Arise during the Morning Show program when Steve asked him that there is question about Lamidi Apapa faction who are currently in court, asking that if they win in court, don’t he think that everything they have built their case upon at the tribunal, might crumble down in the event that Lamidi Apapa is recognise as the true national chairman, because what he said is that, all the election primaries including that of Peter Obi under Julius Abure, should not be recognised.

Chris Nwaokobia said that, discussing Lamidi Apapa and the shenanigans around the ‘legalise’ of what Lamidi is saying.

“At a point, Lamidi Apapa did say that his battle is not against the candidacy of Mr. Peter Obi and at another point, the puppet on the puppeteer scenario plays out, and he said no, I disputed everything that happened under Abure.”

Nwaokobia said interestingly, what is before the presidential election tribunal is not the case of Lamidi Apapa and it is not the case of whether he is authentic or not, and INEC did recognise Peter Obi as the authentic candidate of the Labour Party.

(Check 7mins of the video)

