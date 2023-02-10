NEWS

Lalong Reveals PDP Governors That Will Work For Tinubu

The Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Incumbent Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has revealed the names of governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that would work for Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Lalong had said, “The G5 Governors will support the Tinubu and Shettima presidential elections. So the PDP faction led by Governor Jang, are only fooling themselves. I call them confused people.”

Findings showed that Lalong made the revelation during the flag-off of the APC Governorship Campaign in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau South. He was reacting to former governor Jonah Jang’s stance that the crisis in the opposition party would come to an end soon. Lalong described members of the faction led by the former governor as confused people.

The Plateau bigwig revealed that governors Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu would back Asiwaju for the coming election.

