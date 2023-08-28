Laliga: Table, Match review, Top scorers, Clean sheets, Assists leaders after all games played

Real Madrid 1-0 Celta Vigo

English midfielder Jude Bellingham scored a goal in the 81st minute, helping Real Madrid comfortably win against Celta Vigo. This victory keeps Real Madrid’s perfect winning record in La Liga.

Bellingham managed to score his fourth league goal in just three appearances by heading in a deflected pass from Joselu.

Celta Vigo could have taken the lead early on, but a goal by Jorgen Strand Larsen was invalidated by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Celta’s goalkeeper, Ivan Villar, saved a penalty kick by Rodrygo in the second half after Villar had fouled Rodrygo in the penalty area.

Real Madrid was far from in top form in the intense match, but they were lucky when Larsen was judged to have fouled their goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, just before scoring in the third minute.

Towards the end of the match, Real Madrid increased their attacking pressure. A decisive moment was a goal from Bellingham, an ex-Borussia Dortmund player. His header found the far corner of the net, making the difference at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos.

Unfortunately, Real Madrid’s forward Vinicius Junior had to leave the game early due to what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the 18th minute.

Barcelona 4-3 Villarreal

Barcelona, the defending champions of La Liga, secured a thrilling 4-3 win in an action-packed match against Villarreal.

Robert Lewandowski scored the decisive goal for Barcelona, coming just three minutes after Ferran Torres evened the score.

Villarreal made a remarkable comeback from being 2-0 down to gain a 3-2 lead in the 50th minute, thanks to goals from Juan Foyth, Alexander Sorloth and Alex Baena.

Barcelona initially took an early lead 15 minutes into the game with goals from players Gavi and Frenkie de Jong.

Gavi put one in the net from a cross by Lamine Yamal, followed by De Jong scoring on a backheel pass from Lewandowski.

Yamal, at just 16 years old, became the youngest player to assist in a goal in a 21st century La Liga game.

The equalizing goal for Villarreal came from Foyth after a corner from Baena, following which Sorloth scored due to an impressive team effort play.

Baena then scored early in the second half with an impressive curl shot past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, putting Villarreal in the lead.

However, the equalizer for Barcelona came from Torres, soon followed by Lewandowski’s goal which secured Barcelona’s win in this high-drama match.

With this win, Xavi’s Barcelona has moved to the third position in La Liga, just two points short of leaders Real Madrid, after playing three games.

Laliga Table

Top Scorers

Assists

Clean sheets

Osho123 (

)