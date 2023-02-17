Lai Mohammed Says Tinubu Cannot Dissociate From Buhari’s Scorecards As He Is Not An Independent Candidate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With days to go into the February general election, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Friday was on TVC discussing President Buhari’s scorecards and how their presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, cannot dissociate himself from Buhari’s scorecard.

Having mentioned Buhari’s scorecard, the journalist from TVC said people are not hearing the name of Tinubu in all of that, as it’s the scorecard of the incumbent administration, which is rightly so, given that Lai Mohammed is a Minister, but given the season, especially with the President an APC member and has to benefit anyone coming along as far as it’s also a member of APC, Tinubu should be benefiting from that as that’s what Lai Mohammed is trying to say. But, there are people saying even Buhari was reluctant recently to sell APC’s candidate, as after that, they’ve heard from Buhari saying the party is lucky to have Tinubu representing their party.

In reply, Lai Mohammed said the major beneficiary of Buhari’s scorecard is the incoming president (Tinubu) by the grace of God and revealing why, Lai Mohammed reiterated that Buhari is not running as two major beneficiaries of the scorecard series is the party (APC) and it’s candidate because Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not an independent candidate as he’s running on the platform of the APC and people would say his party has been in party for 8 years, what have they done and why should they vote for him. With that, Tinubu is the direct beneficiary of Buhari’s scorecard as they are saying APC in power for 8 years have done so much and vote for him to consolidate to what they’ve done.

