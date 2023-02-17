Lai Mohammed Reacts To The Claim That There Is A Cabal Planning To Bring In An Interim Government

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Minister of Culture and Information, Lai Mohammed has reacted to the claim that there is a cabal in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration that intends to bring in an Interim government to rule the Nation. If you would recall that Bola Ahmed Tinubu raised an alarm over this plan a few weeks ago during his campaign in Ogun state. He alleged that some persons intend to cause chaos so that the election will be postponed.

The Minister speaking in a TVC interview stated openly that there is no cabal in the villa. He identified that there is no plan to bring any interim government and that the election will hold on the 25th of February. He clarified that the President and the people in the cabinet have no plan of staying for a day after the end of their tenure.

He said, ”I want to state this clearly that there will be no Interim government. There is no cabal planning to bring in an Interim President to power. We have no intention of staying one day extra in power. The President has no intention of staying one day extra in the Aso Rock. We have already constituted a transition committee.”



