Lai Mohammed Reacts To Report That He Has Not Been Participating In The Campaign Rallies Of Tinubu

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture has reacted to the report that he hasn’t been participating in the campaign rallies of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. According to him, That’s quite unfair and untrue that I have been missing in action. There are many ways to skin a cat and many ways you can support a campaign.

He made this statement during an interview with a Television Continental (TVC) programme, where he explained why Tinubu is the “major beneficiary” of the achievements of the Buhari administration.

In his own words, Lai Mohammed said “The major beneficiary of the scorecard is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Why? Because Buhari is not running. Two people are the major beneficiaries, the party and its candidate

Reacting to the claim that he doesn’t attend Tinubu rallies, minister of information and culture said “You can contribute financially or be in the think tank and I think with all sense of humility, I have been there. I was in Lagos for his rally, I was in Katsina for his rally, I was in Lafia for the rally and in Ilorin for the rally”

