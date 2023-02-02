This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lai Mohammed Reacts As Gov El-Rufai Accuse Some People In Aso Villa Of Working Against Bola Tinubu

The Nigerian minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has reacted to a statement credited to Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

It would be recalled that governor El-Rufai in a recent interview with Channels TV, alleged that some elements within the presidential villa are working against the candidacy of Bola Tinubu, due to the outcome of the primary election which was not in favour of their preferred presidential candidate.

“I believe there are elements in the villa that wants us to lose the election. They had their candidate, their candidate didn’t win the primaries. And they are still trying to get us to lose the elections.” Gov El-Rufai said.

While reacting to this allegation made by governor El-Rufai, Lai Mohammed noted that they are not aware of any plot by elements in the villa to sabotage the effort of the All Progressives Congress in the presidential election.

According to The Cable, Lai Mohammed said president Muhammadu buhari is determined to leave behind a legacy of free and fair elections by not favouring anybody in the upcoming elections.

Lai Mohammed said “this administration is focused and determined to ensure a free and fair election. Mr president has shown by words and deeds that he is committed to a free, fair and credible elections. Free and fair election actually means not favouring anybody or disadvantaging anybody. Everywhere he goes, he makes that very clear. Even as recently in Daura, he said the same thing. So, if there’s anybody who’s working against any candidate, we don’t know officially.”

