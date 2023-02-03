Lai Mohammed Knows Those People Who Are Working Against Tinubu In The Also Rock Villa – El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has blasted the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for seeing the need to respond to his earlier statement where he stated that there are some elements in the Aso Rock who are working against Tinubu’s bid to become the president of Nigeria.

In his latest statement, El-Rufai disclosed that Lai Mohammed Knows those persons who are working against Bola Tinubu in the presidential villa, Abuja. El-Rufai went on to say that he does not see the reason why Lai Mohammed has to react to his statement.

El-Rufai explained that when he said that there are elements in the Aso Rock who does not want Tinubu to become the president of Nigeria, he never said that the elements are APC members or the president himself. El-Rufai also said that he only expected Lai Mohammed to react to his statement if he has said that Buhari or APC members in the Aso Rock are working against Bola Tinubu.

El-Rufai revealed that he knows who are working against Bola Tinubu in the presidential villa and persons in the Aso Rock Villa also knows those people who are working against Bola Tinubu. El-Rufai went on to say that it was unnecessary for Lai Mohammed to respond to statements that refereed to individuals and not institutions of the state.

