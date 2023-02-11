Lagos:We Already Secured The Venue Of The Rally Since Yesterday -Police React To Attack On Obidients

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, popularly known as ‘Obidients’ were attacked today in Lagos State, by some unknown thugs during the Labour Party presidential campaign rally in Lagos today. The Lagos State police, through its PRO, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, have condemned the attack on Obi’s supporters. The Lagos State police revealed that the already secured the venue for the campaign rally since yesterday, to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin said, “Jakande Ward Chairman of Labour Party commendably reported an attack on his party members at Ilasan Division. Four injured persons have been given medical attention. DPO Ilasan has commenced preliminary investigations while SCID is to fully take over investigations.

The injured and other witnesses are assisting the Police with relevant information that would aid the apprehension and prosecution of the This attack is reprehensible! It is verifiable that the Command had stationed, since yesterday, patrol vehicles and officers at the Tafawa Balewa Square venue of today’s rally. We had already secured the venue to prevent any breakdown of law and order. The regrettable attack happened at about 15km away from the rally venue. As earlier stated, the SCID will take over investigations towards apprehending and prosecuting the attackers”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by the Lagos State police public relations officer; What do you have to say about this?

Grantenzy (

)