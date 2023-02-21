Lagos:Reactions Trail Video Of The Moment Buhari’s Helicopter Arrived The Stadium For Tinubu’s Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu the former Governor of Lagos State, alongside his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima, held the grand finale of their Presidential campaign rally in Teslim Balogun, National Stadium, Surulere.

Amongst those that attended the rally is President Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria. However, a video which was uploaded by Bashir Ahmad, showed the moment President Muhammadu Buhari’s helicopter arrived the National Stadium for the Campaign rally. Some Nigerians have taken to their twitter handle to react to the video. Reacting to the video, a twitter user with the handle name ‘ISH CEO’ commented, “Chai. Una no go need campaign this hard if una Do well”.

Another twitter user commented, “we just want a free, credible and fair election. Who Buhari endorses is non of our business. INEC don’t fail this country”.

Below are some screenshots of the reactions and comments from Nigerians online;

You can watch the video by clicking on the link below; https://Video

What do you have to say about this?

Grantenzy (

)