NEWS

Lagosians Should Allow Peace To Reign, Peter Obi Is Going Through A Lot, Don’t Add More – Valentine Ozigbo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Valentine Ozigbo, the advisor to the Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi, has called for an end to the attacks on the party’s supporters in Lagos.

Ozigbo spoke out after reports of violence against party members as they were en route to a rally. He spoke of the attacks as having a deep impact, not just because people were injured, but because it shows a lack of respect for people’s rights to express themselves freely.

Ozigbo’s plea for peace was made on Arise TV where he appealed to the people of Lagos to let peace reign in the state. He emphasized that the Labour Party and Peter Obi are already facing challenges and that the attacks only add to their difficulties.

In conclusion, the call for peace and an end to the violence against political supporters is an important one. Political violence undermines the democratic process and creates fear in the minds of citizens who should have the right to express their political views without fear of harm.

Political leaders, civil society groups, and citizens should come together to uphold the principles of non-violence and respect for each other’s opinions. Political parties should also work together to create a peaceful and inclusive environment for political discourse and engagement.

Watch Video Here

https://youtu.be/LD6ksnJXqdY

Articleman (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Kashim Shettima Incites Northerners To Reject Atiku For Opposing Sharia Rule In Nigeria

8 mins ago

2023: Looking At The Forefront Runners Of This Election, Nigerians Know Who’s Best Qualified-Amobi Nzelu

8 mins ago

A retired military general is behind the Naira scarcity so that Atiku will win- Reliable Source

17 mins ago

We Are Spreading The Gospel Of Bola Tinubu — Akin Alabi

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button