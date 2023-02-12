Lagosians Should Allow Peace To Reign, Peter Obi Is Going Through A Lot, Don’t Add More – Valentine Ozigbo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Valentine Ozigbo, the advisor to the Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi, has called for an end to the attacks on the party’s supporters in Lagos.

Ozigbo spoke out after reports of violence against party members as they were en route to a rally. He spoke of the attacks as having a deep impact, not just because people were injured, but because it shows a lack of respect for people’s rights to express themselves freely.

Ozigbo’s plea for peace was made on Arise TV where he appealed to the people of Lagos to let peace reign in the state. He emphasized that the Labour Party and Peter Obi are already facing challenges and that the attacks only add to their difficulties.

In conclusion, the call for peace and an end to the violence against political supporters is an important one. Political violence undermines the democratic process and creates fear in the minds of citizens who should have the right to express their political views without fear of harm.

Political leaders, civil society groups, and citizens should come together to uphold the principles of non-violence and respect for each other’s opinions. Political parties should also work together to create a peaceful and inclusive environment for political discourse and engagement.

