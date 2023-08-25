“Lagos With Over 20M People Collected N5B, Bayelsa With Less Than 2M People Also Got N5B” – Bode George

Former PDP National Deputy Chairman, Bode George, criticized the allocation of funds to states, highlighting the discrepancies in distribution. He made this remark during an interview with Arise on the day program. When asked who should be held accountable for the mismanagement of the situation, echoing Obaseki’s sentiment on the government’s inability to plan and respond to the impact of subsidy removal, Bode George pointed out the need to scrutinize both the current government and the one that preceded it.

He questioned, “Are they not part of the same party, or was there a disconnect? We’re yet to ascertain the truth behind this ‘disgrace.’ The actions have adversely affected Nigerians. If it’s true that Nigerians voted for them, why have they negatively impacted the people’s socio-economic needs?”

Regarding the allocation of funds to states, Bode George expressed bewilderment at the decision-making process, saying, “When I learned they are allocating 5 billion naira to states, I wondered who the voodoo economist behind this decision was.”

He continued, “Consider the populations of Lagos, followed by Kano and Jigawa; they received 5 billion naira. Meanwhile, Lagos, with a population of over 20 million, received the same amount as Bayelsa, which has a population of less than 2 million. It seems like a matter of distributing money. This situation reminds me of what Osinbajo did when he was Vice President—distributing physical cash in markets. That’s akin to voodoo economics.”

