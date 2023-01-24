NEWS

Lagos Was A Super Slum Until Tinubu Became Governor – Shettima Reveals

The All Progressives Congress, APC, vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima has said that his running-mate, Bola Tinubu, was key to the transformation of Lagos State.

He said this while addressing some members of his Party and other Nigerians during a Lagos State banquet for President Muhammadu buhari on Monday. The former Borno State governor claimed that he knew that the fear of Lagos for the average northerner was the beginning of wisdom when Asiwaju became the governor of Lagos.

He was noted that Lagos was a supers slum before Tinubu emerged the governor of the state.

In his words, he said: Lagos was a super slum but because of the quality of this man’s ideas, Lagos is now the third-largest economy in Africa. From N600m, Lagos government is now generating N61b every month as the internally generated revenue, and Lagos is now projected to be the third-largest economy by the end of the decade.”

Do you think Tinubu will be able to transform Nigeria the way he did in Lagos ? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

