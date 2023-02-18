Lagos Used To Be The Smallest State In Nigeria But Anambra Have Taken Over Because Of Erosion-Benson

The chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence and aspirant who is currently seeking a return to the lower chamber of the National Assembly on the platform of APC, Hon. Babajimi Benson in an interview has said that Lagos State used to be the smallest states in Nigeria but Anambra is now the smallest state because of erosion.

Benson lament that Lagos wasn’t the fifth largest economy under the military but under Tinubu’s administration. He made this statement during an interactive session with Nation Newspaper, where he spoke about Tinubu’s time as governor of Lagos

In his own words, Babajimi Benson said “Today, Lagos is the fifth largest economy in Africa. It wasn’t the fifth largest economy under the military. It became the fifth largest economy due to the strategic planning that started when Tinubu became governor and continued afterwards under his guidance

“I always use the analogy of the two smallest states in Nigeria – Lagos used to be the smallest state in Nigeria but Anambra is now the smallest state because erosion has eaten a good chunk of the land mass in the state”

Source: The Nation Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: Ikechukwu (via 50minds

News )

#Lagos #Smallest #State #Nigeria #Anambra #ErosionBensonLagos Used To Be The Smallest State In Nigeria But Anambra Have Taken Over Because Of Erosion-Benson Publish on 2023-02-19 00:21:13