Lagos: Tinubu Should Tell Us Why He Kept Trying To Remove Govs Who Succeeded Him After 1 Term – Chijioke Agu Asks

With less than a month to the commencement of the most-anticipated general elections in Nigeria’s democratic history, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chijioke Agu has lampooned the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for taking credit on the development of Lagos.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Democracy Today’ a few hours ago, Agu, who is a member of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, accused Tinubu of not only taking credit for the achievements recorded by those who succeeded him after leaving office but trying to remove each one just after one tenure.

He said; “It pukes me when people start ascribing a great state like Lagos to the presidential candidate of the APC. For some of us who had lived there for most of our adult lives, we know that Lagos was a long story coming. Lagos has always been the net pot of the Nigerian economy. And every successive government, right from the federal government when it was a capital city, to all the successive military and civilian governments, have all made their marks in Lagos governance.

For a man who claims he comes in 1999 to claim that he is the father of Lagos or that he built Lagos, I have one simple question for him. The successive governors that you claim that you mentored, why was it that you were trying to remove them after one term? It’s a big question for Nigerians to ask because you are taking credit for what you did not create. Fashola was a success story in his first term. Yet, after his first term, Bola Ahmed Tinubu didn’t want him to have a second term. It was Lagosians that refused, threatening to follow him (Fashola) if he changes party. Tinubu was forced to adopt Fashola for a second term. You saw what happened to Ambode, an excellent governor that was doing well. Tinubu pulled him out because he couldn’t control him on the levers of politics and the financial economy that he wanted. So, rather than ascribing the growth of Lagos to Tinubu, people should understand the fact that Lagos is underachieving because of the stranglehold of one man. Any typical Lagosian will tell you that the potentials of Lagos are more than what it is doing right now and it can all be traced to one particular individual who has held the place down.”

