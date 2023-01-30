This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lagos: Tinubu Should Tell Us Why He Kept Trying To Remove Govs Who Succeeded Him After 1 Term—Agu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chijioke Agu, has mocked the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for taking credit for the development of Lagos less than a month before the start of the most anticipated general elections in Nigeria’s democratic history.

Agu, a member of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, accused Tinubu of seeking to remove each of the people who replaced him after leaving office just after one tenure when speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s “Democracy Today” a few hours ago.

When people begin to associate a magnificent state like Lagos with the APC presidential candidate, he remarked, “It pukes me. Lagos was a long time coming, as several of us who had lived there for the majority of our adult lives knew. The economic heartland of Nigeria has always been Lagos. Additionally, every succeeding administration from the federal government when Lagos served as the nation’s capital to every subsequent military and civilian administration has left its stamp on the city’s governance.

I have one straightforward question for a man who claims to have arrived in Lagos in 1999 and who claims to be the city’s founder or builder. Why were you attempting to oust the succeeding governors you claim to have mentored after just one term? You are taking credit for something that you did not invent, thus it is a significant question for Nigerians to raise. In his first term, Fashola was a success story. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, however, opposed him serving a second term following his first. Lagosians were the ones who objected, vowing to support Fashola if he switched parties.

For a second term, Tinubu was compelled to support Fashola. You witnessed Ambode’s unfortunate fate; he was a great governor who was doing well. Because Tinubu was unable to control him using the desired political and economic levers, he was expelled. People should therefore realize that Lagos is underachieving because of one man’s tyranny rather than attributing its growth to Tinubu. Any normal Lagosian would tell you that the city has greater potential than what it is now accomplishing, and that it can all be attributed to a single person who has kept everything in check.

