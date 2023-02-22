Lagos: Tinubu Never Said Osinbajo Didn’t Congratulate Him When He Won The Primaries -Osinbajo’s Aide

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State, along his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima, held the grand finale of their Presidential campaign rally in Lagos yesterday. However, while delivering his speech during the campaign, Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, made a statement that was misinterpreted by Nigerians.

According to a post made by ‘Philip Obin’ an aide to Vice president, Yemi osinbajo, a noted that Bola Tinubu never said that Prof Yemi osinbajo didn’t congratulate him after he won the APC Primaries, but instead what Tinubu was saying was that he went to President Muhammadu Buhari, to help him nominate a VP running mate for him, just as he did in 2015fir the President, but the President Refused, and told him that he knew Nigerians better and is more experienced and so he should choose his running mate himself.

Quoting the statement released by Philip Obin, he said, “It’s fake news. Tinubu never said osinbajo didn’t congratulate him. Today while speaking at the Lagos rally, Tinubu never said that Osinbajo didn’t congratulate him.. Listen to the video. What Tinubu was saying was that he went to the President to help nominate a VP running mate, just like he did in 2015 for the President. The President however, refused but rather said he (Tinubu) knew Nigerians better and had more experience and so should choose his running mate. Tinubu did not even mention Osinbajo’s name and the reference to the vP was of his own Tinubu’s running mate”. You can watch the video of Tinubu’s statement by clicking on the link below;

