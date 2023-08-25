Lagos: Those Who Have Always Lampooned The Legislators As Rubber Stamp, I Hope They Can Now Eat Their Words -Nelson Ekujumi

The Executive Director of the Centre For Social and Economic Rights, Nelson Ekujumi has alleged that those who have always lampooned the legislators as rubber stamp can now admit that they are wrong amid the Lagos assembly rejection of 17 commissioner nominees. He said in an interview with Arise TV news that what the legislators had done is to assert their authority as an independent arm of government.

He said, ”I think this should be a wake-up call that whatever be the politicking, the greatest interest of the people of Lagos State should subsume whatever politicking they are playing. I don’t think the Legislators are taking the governor for a ride. I think that this has shown once again is that, those who have always lampooned the legislators as rubber stamp, I hope they can now eat their words.

Because what the Lagos State house of Assembly has done is to assert its independence and authority. We must recognize that a democratic government has three arms. In no way must we assume that one arm of government is superior.”

[Start From 14:50]



Oxygen (

)