Lagos: The Result Brought By WAEC Had Sanwoolu Olusola Babajide – Abdul-Azeez Adediran

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 gubernatorial election in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, has argued that the Incumbepnt Governor of the State, Babajide Sanwo-Olul, should be declared unqualified to have contested election; as he revealed that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) result transmitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Governor, contradicts what the Examination Body has presented to the Tribunal.

Adediran had said, “The statement of result that he submitted to INEC had his surname, first name, no other name; Sanwoolu Babajide. The one brought by INEC had the surname, Sanwoolu; first name, Olusola; other name, Babajide.”

(Forward video to 7:00)

Adediran, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, suggested that Babajide Sanwo-Olu should be declared unqualified to have contested in the March 18 gubernatorial election in Lagos State. According to him, the O’Level results that the Lagos bigwig submitted to INEC are in contradiction with what the Examination Body presented to Tribunal. He revealed that contrary to the result presented by WAEC, the Governor’s purported result carries only his surname and first name.

The main opposition party’s candidate also said the All Progressive Congress (APC), did not conduct its primary election in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, which mandated the party to inform the Electoral Commission some weeks before the contest.

