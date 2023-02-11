NEWS

Lagos: The Obident Rally Is Under Attack; They Are Stopping Our People From Coming Out -Yunusa Tanko

In Lagos State, suspected political hoodlums attacked supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi.

According to the Daily Post, the development follows the Obi/Datti mega rally, which is currently taking place at Tafawa Belewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

According to reports, the suspects cut people with machetes, broke their cars, stole their phones, and stole other items for allegedly wearing clothes with the Labour Party logo.

Dr. Yunusa Tanko, a spokesperson for the Labour Party presidential campaign council, confirmed the heinous incident on his official Twitter handle, claiming that the miscreants are determined to disrupt the party’s rally.

Mr. Tanko also went to summon security personnel to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He said, “The Obident Movement is being attacked in Lagos, and our people are being prevented from attending the TBS rally.

“Nothing can put a stop to a well-timed movement. Take note, security personnel. We continue to move boldly and confidently.”

