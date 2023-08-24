LAGOS: The Illegal Production of AK-47s is Worrisome, CP Informes IG

Idowu Owohunwa, the Commissioner of Police, stated Tuesday that the production of AK-47s and other weapons in Lagos State is concerning. He sounded the alarm when Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun officially opened the Complaint Response Unit (CRU).

According to Owohunwa, there is a growing level of proficiency among the locals in producing weaponry, such as assault rifles, AK-47s, and pistols that are mimicked from elsewhere. He claimed that this tendency posed a serious security risk in addition to the threat of cultism. The CP stated that in addition to the threat posed by cultism, other risks include murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, and brutality against women and girls.

The task of analyzing and resolving the fine line that separates the civil and criminal aspects of land conflicts, which are also common in the state, is another ongoing difficulty that faces us.

The traffic jams and sporadic robberies that result from them are a regular source of worry. These are made worse by ongoing road construction projects throughout the state, particularly the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The state’s criminal profile is further characterized by the high incidence of illicit drug consumption and trafficking, as well as the growth of illegal guns. Hardly does a day go by without the command’s ever-vigilant personnel finding guns and illegal substances of all kinds during raids on black sites, stop-and-search operations, and other operational engagements; all of these recovery efforts are connected to the completion of crimes around the state.

“The President has assured me that steps are already being taken to make Nigerian police officers smile.”

