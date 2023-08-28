Lagos State Police PRO reacts after Mob beats robbery suspect with toy gun to death.

Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after reacting to a report from Punch paper of a robbery suspect with toy gun that was beaten to death by mob.

Reacting to a tweet from Punch paper of the robbery suspect with toy gun that was beaten to death by mob, Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin tweeted: “STOP JUNGLE JUSTICE!!!”

This reaction from the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have said Jungle justice must be stopped, while some have said we need strong laws.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

According to report from Punch paper the yet-to-be-identified suspected armed robber was beaten to death while attempting to rob a resident in Agege area of Lagos State.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)