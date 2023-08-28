NEWS

Lagos State Police PRO reacts after Mob beats robbery suspect with toy gun to death.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after reacting to a report from Punch paper of a robbery suspect with toy gun that was beaten to death by mob.

Reacting to a tweet from Punch paper of the robbery suspect with toy gun that was beaten to death by mob, Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin tweeted: “STOP JUNGLE JUSTICE!!!”

This reaction from the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have said Jungle justice must be stopped, while some have said we need strong laws.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

According to report from Punch paper the yet-to-be-identified suspected armed robber was beaten to death while attempting to rob a resident in Agege area of Lagos State.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Never contemplate suicide, accept depression, or feel worthless because of some life challenges—Reno Omokri

43 seconds ago

Today’s Headlines:I Didn’t Sponsor Pa Oseni’s Burial – Obi, Tinubu Presides Over First FEC Meeting

12 mins ago

Stylish And Cute Casual Outfit Styles For Fashionable Ladies

14 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Consider Appointing Fani-Kayode As Minister, He’ll Work Far Better — Daniel Bwala Tells Tinubu; Why Buhari Was Torn Between Duty, Morality – Paul Powell

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button