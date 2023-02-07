This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu Reacts To The Death Of Funke Akindele’s Mother

Dr R.B Adebanjo Akindele, the mother of popular Nigerian actress and Vice Gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Lagos state, Funke Akindele, reportedly died on Tuesday, 7th of February 2023.

Following the announcement of Dr Adebanjo Akindele’s demise, many Nigerians have been trooping to social media to pay tribute and to console Funke Akindele and her family over their loss.

Also reacting to the development is the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-olu, who recently sent his condolences to the Akindele’s family. In the report on Pulse Nigeria, Sanwo-olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday, revealed that Dr Adebajo’s demise is a huge loss to her family.

The statement reads: “My heart goes out to Funke, friends of the Adebanjo and Akindele families on the demise of their daughter, mother and grandmother, Dr RB Adebanjo-Akindele.”

“Death of loved ones is usually a very painful episode but we must be consoled by the good life lived by the deceased person. We should relish in the beautiful memories the dead left behind for us.”

On behalf of my family and the good people of Lagos State, I hereby express my heartfelt condolences to the entire families and friends of Adebanjo and Akindele. May God grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Content created and supplied by: Eltosdelights (via 50minds

News )

