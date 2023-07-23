Lagos State Government Gives Reasons For Demolishing Buildings In Alaba International Market

The Lagos State government has said that the demolition of damaged structures in the Alaba International Market in the state’s Ojo district is being done to save lives.

NAN reported that Gbolahan Oki, the general manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), spoke to newsmen during a market assessment that took place on Saturday.

Oki visited the market, together with the governor’s seven-member committee and Kehinde Osinaike, his colleague in LASPPPA (Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority).

There have been recent allegations that Igbo-owned and operated businesses in Lagos State were the focus of shop demolitions at the market.

Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor established a commission to improve ties between the two ethnic groups in order to reduce animosity between the Igbo and Yoruba in the state.

Oki clarified during the evaluation that the demolition was necessary to enforce construction codes and avoid building collapse.

He said that the majority of the destroyed structures lacked the required licences and paperwork.

In Oki’s words, “All we are after is that the lives of traders and other Nigerians are extremely important to the Lagos state government.”

“I have seen people painting buildings that are dilapidated, that are not good. It is not painting that makes a building new. Our lives are more important.”

Oki pleaded with owners of dilapidated structures scheduled for destruction to demolish them as soon as possible to prevent disaster.

If the directive is disregarded, he claimed, the government will intervene and take appropriate measures.

The government, he claimed, made judgements without regard to ethnic group “whose only motive was to prevent building collapse, to ensure the safety of lives of the traders and other Nigerians.”

Source: The Cable

