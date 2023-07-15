Lagos Sit-at-home : Gani Adams Sends Warning To Simon Ekpa To Desist From Plans

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has warned Simon Ekpa, factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to stop plans to stage the sit-at-home protest in Lagos State ( Daily Post July 15 2023 ).

According to a report from Daily Post, Simon Ekpa, had allegedly threatened that the Sit-at-home currently being enforced in the South East will be done in Lagos state, as part of plans to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

However, reacting furiously to the alleged plans Gani Adams, a prominent ruler in the Yoruba Kingdom cautioned the Finland-based propagandist to avoid repeating the mistake of the 1970’s and drop his plans with immediate effect. Gani added that the Sit-at-home protest was counterproductive and uncalled for. He also warned that the Southwest is not part of Biafra Republic and it was illegal for outsiders to impose their agenda on people of other regions who they cohabit with as resident.

In his words: “I can’t go to the South East now and say I want to decide for the people of that region. So, it is not possible to import the South-East agenda into Yorubaland. It would be counter-productive. We advise him (Ekpa) to drop that idea.

“He should not try that. The South West is not Biafra Republic. Any attempt to impose the agenda will be resisted. He should desist from repeating the mistake of the 1970s. He should be very, very careful”



